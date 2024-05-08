Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Zulfiquar Haider paying a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy.

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Zulfiquar Haider paying a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy.
APP56-080524 ISLAMABAD: May 08 - Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Zulfiquar Haider paying a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy. APP/IQJ/TZD
Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Zulfiquar Haider paying a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy.
APP56-080524
ISLAMABAD: May 08 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services