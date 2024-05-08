Gilani decries May 9 incident as dark day in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday described May 9 incident as a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history.

In a message, he expressed strong dismay over the acts of vandalism and attacks on significant national assets, including Jinnah House, emphasizing that such reprehensible actions have no place in civilized societies.

The Chairman Senate reiterated that the entire nation was shocked and outraged by the distressing events of May 9.

He lamented the desecration of monuments and martyrs’ memorials emphasizing that martyrs hold a revered place in the hearts of every Pakistani, deserving utmost respect. He said that those who orchestrated these events deserved no leniency.

Gilani paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan’s armed forces for the defence of motherland .

He called upon all political entities to unite in addressing Pakistan’s challenges and contribute positively to the country’s development, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts.