Pak-Germany Joint Chamber proposed to promote bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Martin Kobler has proposed that Pak-German Joint Chamber of Commerce and Investment should be created for further promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He said that Germany was Pakistan’s biggest trading partner in European Union with trade balance in favor of Pakistan.

He was addressing a workshop titled “Doing Business in Pakistan” organized by German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) in Dubai, says a statement received here on Friday.

The event was attended by 35 major German companies based in UAE including Audi, Volkswagen, BMW Group, Halfen, Hugo Boss, Lufthansa, PUMA, Rohde & Schwarz, Deutsche Bank and Siemens.

Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif was the keynote speaker at the event.

Besides Chairman BOI, Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Moazzam Ahmed Khan was also present.