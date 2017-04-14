Pak boxers to participate in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Pakistan team will be announced on
April 20 for participation in Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to
be held in Uzbekistan.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), General
Secretary, Lt. Col. Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung the Asian Boxing
Championship would be held from April 30 to May 7 in Tashkent.
“A training camp comprising 42 boxers is in progress in
Karachi and Islamabad in preparation for the championship,” he said.
He said Pakistani boxers would be participating in nine
categories of the Asian championship.
“Those categories include 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg,
75kg, 81kg and 91kg,” he said.
Nasir said in the past boxing did not given proper attention
but the current boxing federation is doing all-out efforts for the
promotion of the game.
“Short and long term policies are also being prepared for the
development of the game,” he said.
“PBF has also requested for No Objection Certificate (NOC) and
funds from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for participation in the
Asian Championship,” he said.
