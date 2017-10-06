Pak-Army initiates extensive development projects in Kurram: Akhtar

HANGU, Oct 6 (APP): Commander 73 Brigade, Brigadier Akhtar Aleem

Friday said that Pakistan Army besides maintaining peace in Kurram

agency in FATA had initiated extensive development projects worth

Rs 2.88 billion in the agency to address the issues of locals.

During a briefing to tribal elders here, he said that the development

projects would provide employment opportunities for the youth,

adding that construction of modern Army Public School was underway in Parachinar with separate blocks for boys and girls.

A state-of-the-art trauma centre at Agency Headquarters Hospital,

Sadha by-pass, drinking water supply scheme and education facilities were also among the development projects, he said.

Kurram agency was deprived of basic amenities including basic

infrastructure, road network, educational and health facilities,

he said and added that in the first phase roads from Parachinar to

Syed Kurram, Kot Miran to Taodo and Dogar to Khawaja Pae

would be constructed.

He said that Dogar hospital, cricket

ground, schools in Manato and Angori would also be constructed at a

cost of over Rs 2 billion, as a part of efforts to provide

all basic facilities to local people.

Brigadier Akhtar said that people of Kurram were educated

and peaceful but without their cooperation peace and development in the area could not be maintained, adding that Pakistan Army would go to any

extent to protect lives and properties of masses besides

maintaining lasting peace.

Local elders, political agent Basir Khan Wazir

and high officials were present on the occasion.