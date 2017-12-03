PAF’s prestigious No 6 squadron celebrates its 75th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):No 6 Squadron, the oldest squadron of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), celebrated its 75th anniversary in a grand ceremony at PAF Base Nur Khan here on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the

occasion, said a statement issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

War veterans, former air chiefs and a large number of retired and serving officers also attended the

ceremony.

A well crafted documentary, encompassing the glorious history of this magnificent squadron was also shown

in the ceremony.

The Air Chief unveiled a commemorative postage stamp, which has been issued by the Pakistan Post to pay tribute to the services rendered by No 6 Squadron during the past 75 years.

Addressing the audience, the Air Chief said, “PAF has remained at the forefront in the war on terror and has gained invaluable lessons in our decade and a half engagement in this war. In this context, the Squadron has played

a decisive role in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

“Combat crew of No.6 Squadron operated with professional excellence in the heart of the areas where

miscreants were hiding and provided the assistance to frontline Fighter aircraft. This has enabled the PAF to achieve landmark success against terrorists without any collateral damage.”

No 6 ATS Squadron, being the oldest squadron of Pakistan Air Force, was established in 1942 at

Trinchnopoloy, as a Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron on Hawker Hurricane MK-II aircraft. The Squadron used Spitfire aircraft, Dakota aircraft, Bristol Freighter aircraft. Recently this squadron is using Hercules C-130 and Casa, CN-235. This squadron always came up to the nation’s expectations in the hour of need by extending all out support and provided relentless assistance to the victims of flood and earthquake. During the 1965 war, this squadron was modified as bomber squadron and then CAS, Air Marshal Nur Khan himself led the mission to drop bombs in enemy territory. This squadron has also a unique honour of participating in World War-II.