Over 30 films under progress: Syed Noor

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Film Producers

Association, Syed Noor said on Saturday that at present

over 30 films were under production in Lahore and Karachi

which indicated the rehabilitation of Pakistan film industry.

Talking to APP, he said that he was always optimistic

about the rehabilitation of local film Industry.

He said that there was a time when over 200 films were

produced annually in Pakistan. He said the production of

stereo type formula films, use of old machinery and other

factors affected the entertainment industry.

He said that production of over 30 films was a good omen.

He pridicted that the volume of film production would be double

next year.