NDMA provides safety equipment to 100 hospitals in KP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday provided safety equipment for doctors and medical staff of 100 hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The NDMA Spokesperson said,”The equipment delivered today includes 74,000 surgical and 4,652 N-95 masks.”

He added that around 8,759 protective suits and more than 65,000 gloves were also provided in the consignment that included 3,000 sterilized gowns and 4,180 shoe covers.

Moreover, the safety equipment released also include 4,535 surgical caps, 1,322 protective glasses and 1,186 face shields, he added.

In other provinces, safety equipment for hospitals and medical staff would be dispatched within the next 24 hours.