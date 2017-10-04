National Youth Carnival Mega Challenge-2017 trophy unveiling ceremony on Oct 5

PESHAWAR, Oct 4 (APP): The trophy unveiling ceremony of the most

awaited, thrilling and colourful National Youth Carnival Mega

Challenge-2017 will be held on October 5 here at recently rehabilitated Nishtar Hall.

This was stated by Director General Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandiyar

Khan Khattak while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak will grace

the occasion and will formally unveil the National Youth Carnival Mega Challenge-17 trophy.

Asfandyar Khan said this time they have widen up the pool of the

National Youth Carnival by involving maximum number students of the colleges, public and private sectors Universities of the KP and rest of

the country.

He said the National Carnival will be organized in three different

phases – NYC at district level, NYC at Regional Level and NYC at National level.

The aim and objectives of the whole exercise is to provide ample

opportunities to the students to come and explore their hidden talent.

In the first phase selection of the youth in different competitions of

the National Youth Carnival will be made, following short-listing of the best out of the district for the Regional level and out of the regional level the best available talent would be given opportunities to compete against all other teams coming from other provinces at national level.

He said National Carnival Mega Challenge (MC) 2017 is the endeavor

introduced by the think tank of Liaison Corporation with the support of

KP Government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

To ensure transparency in the competition, NAB is a joint partner of

the NYC Mega Challege-2017. The funds are allocated for youth as evident from the name Mega Challenge is the platform for the youth of KP in particular and Pakistan in general that pave to facilitate the

manifestation of their hidden competent skills and abilities.

Asfandiyar Khattak said that MC is a floor designed for the outstanding

youth to compete and shine with prize along with the struggling ones to enhance polish and rank their raw skills in the present of national level experts and competitors. So far MC has been replicated thrice with its pilot event in 2013 and then in 2015 and 2016 very successfully.

Expending National Carnival horizon from the Regional to Provincial

level and then to national level and increase in the scope of competitions areas now it has become a permanent feature and will be replicated every year with increasing scope due to its outstanding outcomes and popularity among the stakeholders.

About the overall objective, he said to identity, assess and promote the

hidden potentials of the youth as per the contemporary needs, strengthen the unique and competent skills of the national youth by creating a learning and competitive environment enabling them to cultivate their career and success.

He said govt want that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and youth of the

whole of Pakistan will have to establish a link between them for peace building and Youth development. It also provided opportunities to develop brotherhood and exchange of culture and above all help us to establish coherence among youth.

Certainly youth are the future builders of the nation such event should

pave the way for future youth programs through building coordination and lesson learning, Asfandiyar added.

The youth will compete this time in the event like drama, thematic Art,

painting, Calligraphy, Short Film, Urdu Singing, English singing, Pashto Singing, Cultural Dance, Music Band, Qiraat, Spelling Bee, Sell-It, Na’at, English Declaration, Urdu Declamation, Urdu Essay Writing, Pashto Essay Writing, Bait Bazi, Quiz Competition, Business Plan, Ad Making, Stand Up Comedy, Extra Ordinary/Unique Talent, Console Gaming (FIFA-2017), Chess and Spot Photography.

Besides this Culture shows, Education Expo, City Visits and many more

will be part of this year National Youth Carnival, which is carrying prize money of Rs. 5 millions. The competitors would be provided free accommodation; free refreshments and Intra-City free transportation will be provided, he concluded.