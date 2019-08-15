Nafees Zakaria apprised FCO Minister about the gross violation of human rights in IOK

LONDON, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, on Thursday called on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister Dr. Andrew Murrison MP and highlighted the violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir committed by India.

A statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here said that Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Muhammad Nafees Zakaria also discussed with the minister about situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He briefed FCO Minister on gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), threat to regional security due to unilateral actions by India and simultaneously heating up of situation on Line of Control (LOC) and working boundry.

