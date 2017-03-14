NA demands strict action against blasphemous material on social media

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): National Assembly on Tuesday adopted two identical resolutions to condemn blasphemous material on social media demanding form the government a strict and immediate action against responsible to curb this curse.

The resolutions were moved to the House by MNAs captain ‘Safdar and Naeema Kishwar Khan as the movers and other members vented ire against blasphemous material on social media as a bid to disrespect to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The House also adopted another resolution moved by MNA Mian Abdul Mannan to constitute a 10-member special committee of the House to investigate the matter and stop posting of blasphemous material on social media.

This House strongly condemns the uploading of blasphemous material on social media and demands from the government to identify the culprits and stop uploading of such material on social media, said the resolutions moved by Captain ” Safdar and Naeema Kishwar Khan.

The members Capt” Safdar, Naeema Kishwar, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Sheikh Salahuddin, Ijazul Haq, Yousaf Talpur, Azar Jadoon, Mian Abdul Mannan, Jamaluddin, Maulana Qamaruddin and others expressed deep concern on this social media campaign and said, the government should take a prompt action to bring these culprits to book.

The speakers also paid tribute to Islamabad High Court Judge, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for taking suo moto of the blasphemous material and initiating proceedings on the matter.

The members reiterated pledge to protect and safeguard the dignity and respect of the Holy Prophet at any cost and take on the disgruntled elements uploading blasphemous material on the social media.

Almost every member showed displeasure on blasphemous material and expressed strong allegiance to their religion Islam as well as to the honor and dignity of the Holy Prophet.

Since the members had also demanded to constitute a special committee of the House for investigating the issue, another resolution was moved by Mian Abdul Mannan for constituting special committee of the House that was unanimously adopted.