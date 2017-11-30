Minister for motivating students towards technical education

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):State Minister for Industries

& Production, Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari, on

Thursday stressed the need for launching a comprehensive

media campaign to motivate students towards technical

education.

Talking to the media after inaugurating PITAC College of

Technology at Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre

(PITAC), he said that every developed nation made progress

after adopting a policy of technical education and provided

their industries a skilled workforce.

But, unfortunately, he said that Pakistani people follow

trends and that’s why Pakistan’s technical education was far

behind.

He said that more technical education institutions should

be established in the country and private partners should also

join hands with the government in this regard as the government

alone could not cope with these challenges.

Laghari said that everything was being done purely on

merit in the country, adding that even he had not given any

job on recommendation.

Earlier, during his visit to PITAC, he was received by

Engr. Sarfraz Ahmad Director General PITAC along with other

officials.

DG PITAC Sarfraz Ahmad briefed the minister about the

departmental matters. He informed the minister that PITAC

had continued to train unskilled workforce of SME’s and

small-scale workshops (cottage) by providing demand driven

technical courses resulting in better income and employment

opportunities.

In this way, he said that PITAC had directly contributed

towards skill development for the SME’s and light engineering

sector in accordance with the National Industrial Policy 2012

devised by the Ministry of Industries, government of Pakistan.

It is hoped that the workmen acquainted with technical skills

will be a strong backbone for the local industry in future,

he added.

Laghari appreciated the DG and his team for their

tireless efforts and outstanding performance of the PITAC

for the industry.

The Minister directed the PITAC team to work hard for

helping industries in improving quality of their products,

increasing production, decreasing cost and extending the

scope of indigenous manufacturing.

He said that to overcome literacy problems in the country,

there should be paradigm shift to bridge academia gap in industry.

The PITAC is a platform which has vigorously diversified not

only basic but also advanced technical training to both skilled

and unskilled individuals, he added.