Legendry Bollywood super star Vinod Khanna had roots in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, April 27 (APP): Legendry Indian film industry super star, Vinod Khanna, who died on Thursday at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to protacted illness, had roots in Peshawar.

“Late Vinod Khanna was the son of Mehr Chand Khanna, a prominent

businessman and former minister in Congress party. He was born in

Peshawar on October 6, 1946 at Sardar area in Cantonment

jurisdiction,” Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, a known film historian from

Peshawar said.

Talking to APP, Zia said he met Vinod Khanna in 2014 during a

visit to India as being a member of the delegation which went to

inquire after the health of the top Indian film industry legend,

Dilip Kumar, who also belonged to Peshawar.

During the visit, we had a meeting with Vinod Khanna in New Delhi,

who was very happy over reunion with people of his birth place

(Peshawar), Zia recalled.

He said Mehr Chand Khanna, father of Vinod Khanna, was a well

off person of Peshawar and had migrated to India in 1947. At the time

of migration, Vinod Khanna was an infant, but he had love for

his birth city.

Zia recalled that in the late 1990s during a function held in Dubai

Vinod Khanna had announced on the stage with pride that he was a ‘Peshawari.’

Zia said the ancestral home of Vinod Khanna was intact and

presently in use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter of APWA

(All Pakistan Women’s Association).

During the meeting with Vinod Khanna, Zia said, the delegation

presented him gifts including ‘Peshawar Chappal’ (sandals) and

traditional dress, which he accepted very happily. Zia said he

also presented a copy of his book, Peshawar Key Funkar (Artists of Peshawar), to the legend star.

The book gives detailed history of big screen actors

who belonged to Peshawar and worked in different film industries

during the last 100 years.

Shakeel Waheedullah, General Secretary Cultural Heritage Council KP,

who was also part of the delegation which met the Indian actor in 2014.

“During his autograph, Vinod Khanna had extended his good wishes

to people of Peshawar and expressed desire to visit his

ancestral city,” he added.

Vinod wanted to visit Peshawar to see his home and area

where his parents and forefathers used to dwell, Shakeed told

APP.

He said he had also sent a request at official level for his

visit to Pakistan, especially Peshawar, but his visit was not

finalised.

Shakeel said the Cultural Heritage Council would soon hold a

reference in memory of late Vinod Khanna to pay homage and to

apprise the people of Peshawar that the Indian film legend

belonged to their city.

Vinod Khanna started his film carrier in 1968 and performed in more than 140 films. His best performance was in films like `Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Imtihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani, Dayavaan and Jurm.

He also showed his debut in politics and was elected as member

of parliament from Gurdaspur in 1997 on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)

ticket. In July 2002, he was made Union Minister for Culture and

Tourism.

A recent picture of Vinod Khanna, showing him seriously ill, left

his fans in shock. He was suffering from advanced bladder

carcinoma and died on Thursday.