KP Inter-District Boys Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, May 19 (APP): KP Inter-District Boys Under-17 Squash

Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Chairman Sports and Culture Committee District Peshawar Mian Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Championship in which teams from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera and Peshawar are taking part.

It is the third tournament that District Govt Peshawar have shown

interest by extending all financial support to the association to hold different squash tournaments. Before this Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association with the financial support of District Govt have organzied Inter-District Female Squash Championship and National Junior Female Squash Championship at the same venue.

In his introductory remark Member Executive Committee KP Squash

Association Wazirzada thanked Arbab Muhammad Asif, District Nazim Peshawar, for supporting the association in holding various tournaments for both male and female squash players.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Sports and Culture Committee

Pesahwar District Mian Khan lauded the role of the organizing committee of KP Squash Association for holding various activities wherein players from different districts turned up. He said District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Muhammad Asim has promised to hold three tournaments of squash along with activities for the other games and he fulfilled his promise made with former World Champion Qamar Zaman.

He disclosed that soon squash rackets, balls and shoes would be given to the players. He said besides squash district govt has planned to hold activities of other games as well so that younger generation could be involved in healthy sports activities.

Earlier, a show match was played between Saim Tariq of Abbottabad and Nouman Khan of Swat. Saim Tariq defeated Nouman Khan of Swat by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-8, 11-6 and 12-10.