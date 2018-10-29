Judo World Day celebrated in Pakistan enthusiastically

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and its affiliated units celebrated World Judo Day throughout Pakistan at the great occasion of Jigaro Kano’s birthday on October 28, with the Slogan of International Judo Federation “FRIENDSHIP” enthusiastically.

The affiliated units of Pakistan Judo Federation celebrated World Judo Day in their respective areas with the Slogan of IJF by cutting cake and hosting flag of IJF alongside Pakistan’s flag.

Pakistan Judo Federation celebrated the day with FATA Judo Association by hoisting the flag of IJF alongside Pakistan’s Flag at historical Bab-e-Khyber (Khyber Gate), and famously names as the Khyber Pass, a monument which stands at the entrance of the Khyber Pass (Peshawar) in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan.

On the occasion the Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad, Secretary of FATA Judo Association Noor Shah Khan, players and coaches and large number of spectators were present.

Silver Medalist of Asian Judo Championship Qaisar Khan took part in the ceremony. Meanwhile, Islamabad Judo Association celebrated the day by organizing Judo Championship and a cake cutting at Faisal Masjid.

Faisal Masjid of Islamabad constructed in 1976 with $120 million Saudi King Faisal’s support, that’s why the Masjid named as Faisal. The Masjid was designed by Turkish architect Vedat Dalokay, who was selected after an international competition.

In Baluchistan the day was celebrated by organizing Judo Championship. The Championship was organized by Baluchistan Judo Association, male and female Judokas took part in the Championship.

The President and General Secretary of the Association Dr. Bashir Ahmed and Noor Ahmad was present at the occasion. In Faisalabad, the day was celebrated by Faisalabad Judo Association by organizing Judo Championship.

At Pakistan Wapda Office, Judo World Day celebrated by the Wapda Judo Association, remained 12th time National Champion. Friendship World Judo Day at N.C.C on October 28, 2018. A lot of male and female Judokas took part enthusiastically in the celebration of Judo World day. The players were informed about Judo’s history.

As per the directions of Pakistan Judo Federation all its units celebrated the day by organizing Judo Championships and cutting cakes.