Journey of progress, prosperity to continue: PM

LAHORE, June 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said the journey of progress, prosperity and development under the PML-N government, would continue as a large number of power and infrastructure development projects were being completed on fast track basis.

He said recently, power generation in the country touched the historic mark of about 19,000 MW, and assured that more power production would be added in the current year and by the end of next year.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering of party workers during his visit to the interior city.

He said numerous power projects would be inaugurated and an amount of $36 billion was being spent on these projects.

These projects were being accomplished in a transparent manner and within the minimum time and cost, he said, adding an amount of Rs112 billion was saved on three 3,600 megawatt LNG-run projects.

Expressing his wonder at the agenda of his political rivals, the prime minister said the Orange Line and Metro Bus service were aimed at facilitating the poor.

During the PML-N government, the law and order situation in the country had improved whereas the economic indicators were on the surge, he added.

Whatever they said, they acted upon with sincerity, and never indulged in politics of falsehood, the prime minister said.

He informed the gathering that today, he presided over a meeting related to development projects for Punjab and Lahore.

The prime minister lauded Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif for the completion of development projects throughout the province.

Shahbaz Sharif had taken keen interest in the development of the province and Lahore, the prime minister said and recalled that he himself also served tirelessly as the chief minister of Punjab.

Expressing his pleasure over meeting with the party workers, the prime minister said his relation with them was long lasting which had grown stronger with the passage of time.

After 1985, they had reorganized the PML-N and its leadership and workers were always united, he said, adding the PML-N had the support of such sincere people who always kept the country’s interests supreme.