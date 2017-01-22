Irshad’s book to help promote mutual cultural ties: Ukraine Envoy

ISLAMABAD Jan 22 (APP): Book of Pakistani poet Irshad Ullah
Khan “facebook poetry” is popular in Ukraine and will help promote
mutual cultural ties and and promote peace and prosperity in region.
Talking to APP on Sunday, ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan
Volodymyr LAKOMOV said that this book highlighted current situation
and problems that Ukranian like ” whilst the poetry of Irshad Ullah
Khan sounds in harmony with the silent voice of God, especially in
his book ‘For You my God’.”
His books “Afghanistan is Only The Beginning” and “This Nuclear
Night of Winter Light” raise awareness regarding the sensitive problems
and realities of the region, he added.
He aid themes of humanism, kindness and national dignity are
felt by Ukrainian readers.
He said that the price of this book in Ukraine reflects the
actual general market price and is oriented at wide spectrum of
Ukrainian readers that want to discover brilliant spiritual world
of Irshad’s poetry.
To a question, the ambassador said that the author has featured
with deep humanistic attitude, condemns intolerance, injustice and
violence, and reflects deep but silent faith in God. All-humanistic
messages – this was the main message of Irshad Ullah Khan, he
added.
He said Pakistani poet Irshad Ullah Khan presented in Ukraine
Pakistani literature in general. In 1970-80s the oldest Ukrainian
magazine of world literature Vsesvit presented to Ukrainian public
several works of Pakistani writers.
The most brilliant out of them was the novel of a well-known
Pakistani novelist Fakhar Zaman.
“So, the role of this in extending cultural dialogue between
our countries, simply to say, our people can know about traditions,
history and contemporary challenges of each other”, he said.
This is the real progress in the development of mutual
cultural relations and people-to-people diplomacy, he added.
The book of Ukrainian translations of selected poems by
Pakistani poet Irshad Ullah Khan was published by the Ukrainian
“Vsesvit Publishing House”.
The book was translated from English into Ukrainian by a
talented Ukrainian diplomat, Counselor of the Embassy of Ukraine
in Pakistan, Vasyl Ivashko.
