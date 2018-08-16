Information Ministry’s social media campaign to celebrate Pakistan anniversary earns over 10,000,000 in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):A major social media campaign launched by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage to celebrate and commemorate Pakistan’s 71st anniversary earned over 10,000,000 impressions in 24 hours.

The media campaign launched to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner on August 14 recorded the users’ engagements at 500,000 plus, while total user participation was over 31000 with a contribution of 100,000 plus posts, as per social media analytics.

The aim of the campaign was to raise awareness, inspire passion, zeal and national pride among the people of Pakistan by highlighting the significance of independence, contributions of various freedom movement leaders and

the sacrifices rendered during the Pakistan freedom movement.

The campaign featured quotes and historical photos and videos of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and freedom movement, national songs with eye catching and informative music videos, tributes to heroes of Pakistan

and depictions of beauty, grandeur, splendor and progress and development of Pakistan in various fields.

Headed by the Cyber Wing, the campaign was supported by all organs of the ministry including Pakistan

Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Press Information Department (PID), Pakistan

National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Lok Versa and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).