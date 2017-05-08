Imran pioneer of offshore companies in Pakistan: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry here Monday said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the pioneer of offshore companies in Pakistan as he owned four such entities on the record.

Talking to media persons along with MNA Daniyal Aziz and former parliamentarian Hanif Abbasi here, he said Imran Khan’s three sisters also have offshore companies and their names have been disclosed before the Supreme Court in today’s proceeding.

He urged media to expose the real face of Imran Khan as now the public wanted to know truth about the PTI chief, who always used derogatory language against the national leadership and did negative propaganda against the government.

He said Imran Khan wanted to dent the nascent democracy, subvert the ongoing political process and development projects being carried out under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“We will produce evidences before the court and not hurl mere allegations like Imran Khan,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented himself and his three generations for accountability before the court has provided record of three generation, but Imran Khan could not prove any allegation he had been levelling against them.

PML-N Member National Assembly Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan had failed to produce any proof about the money transactions by his former spouse Jemima Khan before the court, adding that according to the bank documents Jemima sent thousands of dollars thrice in a day from UK.

According to Imran Khan’s statements, Daniyal said, he sold his London flat for Rs 90 million but he showed only Rs 30 million.

He said the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to appoint the head of Ehtesab Commission contrary to the claims of the PTI chief of eliminating corruption from the province within three months after coming into power.

Hanif Abbasi alleged that PTI General Secretary Jehangir Tareen had concealed details of his offshore company from the Federal Board of Revenue and Election Commission on Pakistan by submitting false declaration of assets and agricultural income while filing tax returns in 2010 and nomination papers in 2013.