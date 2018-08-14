Imran hopes Turkey to steer out of economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed the hope that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and people would succeed in steering their country out of economic challenges.

Imran Khan, in a tweet message to President Tayyip Erdogan, said, “We (the people of Pakistan) are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them.”

He also expressed the confidence that the country would succeed in coming out of the crisis as ” they [Turkish people] have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history.”

“On behalf of people of Pakistan and myself, I want to let President Erdogan and the people of Turkey know we are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenge confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history,” Imran Khan said in the tweet.