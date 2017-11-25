ICT administration sets up Control Room to monitor Faizabad crackdown operation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The Islamabad District Administration has set up a control room to monitor the operations by the Police, Frontier Constabulary and Rangers personnel to disperse protestors who have been staging sit-in at Faizabad for last three weeks.

The control room is headed by Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Captain (R) Mushtaq and SSP Sajid Kiyani.

The Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police, along with FC personnel on early Saturday morning have started crackdown against the protestors staging sit-in at Faizabad after the deadline, given by the district administration to protesters to clear the main road, expired at 12 midnight, reported APP corrospondent monitoring the situation at the spot.

Around 2000-25000 protesters from the religious group Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan had been blocking the main highway used by hundreds of thousands of commuters daily since November 6 , causing great inconvenience to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that several attempts were made by Ministry of Interior and local administration, with the help of religious leaders, to resolve the issue through negotiations, which unfortunately failed.