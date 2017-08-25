Hot, humid weather likely on Eid, isolated rain at few places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Mostly hot and humid weather is

expected during Eid days while isolated rain may occur at

few parts of the country on the first day of Eid.

Isolated rainfall during eid is likely at Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Surgodha, Hazara, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan,

Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan whereas significant weather with

high humidity may grip most parts of the country.

An official of Met office told on Friday that the current rain

spell in which heavy falls occurred in twin cities of Rawalpindi and

Islamabad would subside till Friday followed by chances of light rain fall at isolated parts of upper areas of the country during next week.

He informed that during last two days rainfall recorded at

different parts of twin cities remained Islamabad Capital Territory:

Zero Point 61mm, Air Port 127mm, Saidpur 26mm, Rawalpindi: Golra

86mm and Shamsabad 140mm which dropped the mercury but created havoc

at few places especially in adjoining areas of Nullah Lai.

Water inundated low laying areas of the twin cities while

people faced severe difficulty as water entered into their homes,

blocked roads and also in buildings including Holy Family Hospital.