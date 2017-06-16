Hockey World League: Pakistan goes down 4-0 against Netherlands in opener

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Pakistan went down 4-0 against Netherlands on Thursday night in the opening match of the Hockey
World League Semifinal Round at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and
Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
According to information received here, the World number four
Netherlands displayed a relentless pace and scored a goal in each
quarter against the 13th ranked Pakistan.
They completely dominated the first 15 minutes. In the 6th
minute, a left side foray resulted in an attempt on the goal and off
the rebound, Thierry Brinkman, the son of legendary Jacques Brinkman
put the ball in the cage.
Pakistan began the second quarter in a spectacular fashion and
created three chances in the first five minutes. A Dilber attempt
came off the post. The game evened out; up and down stuff was seen.
However, the Netherlands doubled the advantage in the 25th minute.
Micro Pruijser standing close to the goal availed a wonderful
diagonal pass from the left side.
The green shirts again enjoyed a good spell at the start of
the third quarter. But first Ali Shan and then skipper Haseem could
not make use of chances. Later, the Netherlands wrested the
initiative and their sustained aggression caused unforced errors by
the Pakistan defence. They had three penalty corners in a quick
succession. The last of which was converted in the 42nd minute when
Mink van der Weerden’s strong flick on the fifth penalty corner
found the top of the net.
The Dutch also had the better of the exchanges in the last 15
minutes. After wasting their sixth penalty corner, a delightful one
touch move was finished well by Robert Kemperman to complete the
tally.
Pakistan will play their second against Canada at the same
venue on Friday. During the qualifying round, Pakistan will play
three more matches. As many as ten teams are featuring in the
qualifying round and five top teams will participate in the World
Cup to be played in India next year.
In other matches played on Thursday Argentina scraped past
South Korea 2-1. Argentina had to dig deep to overcome the fighting
Koreans. It was their super star Gonzalo Peillat, world’s most
fearsome penalty corner striker, who saw them through. Peillat put
the South Americans ahead in the 26th minute. It stayed 1-0 at half
time.
Korea’s equaliser came in the 46th minute through Lee
Namyong’s field goal. Peillat converted another penalty corner in
the 53rd minute for Argentina’s winning goal.
In another fixture India overwhelmed Scotland 4-1. Scots gave
the Indians a scare; going 1-0 up in only the 6th minute. Skipper
Chris Grassick scored in open play.
India had the better of play in the remaining period of the
first half. They made circle penetrations and got chances but the
goal eluded them and Scotland’s lead remained intact when the hooter
sounded.
The third quarter saw India completely dominating the
proceedings. They scored four goals in a spell of 12 minutes.
Ramandeep found the net twice. First, he found the far corner of the
net with a superb backhander from the top left of the circle. A few
minutes later, he availed an excellent cut back from the goal line
standing in front of the goal. An excellent ball from captain
Manpreet Singh into the circle saw nimble footed Akashdeep make it
3-1 with a sublime reverse flick. The fourth goal arrived via
India’s only penalty corner of the day as Harmanpreet Singh’s high
and angular flick was unstoppable for the opponents.
India slowed things down in the last quarter and mainly controlled
the game with measured passes.
England sailed past China 2-0 in another fixture. When England
went two goals up in the first 11 minutes, it seemed China would be
run over, but the Asians recovered well. Their superb fitness helped
them match the mighty English team for most of the time and there
was no further score in the match.
Hockey World League: Pakistan goes down 4-0 against Netherlands in opener
ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Pakistan went down 4-0 against Netherlands on Thursday night in the opening match of the Hockey