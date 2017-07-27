HEC distributes 6,900 laptops among Balochistan students

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Higher Education Commission (HEC) has distributed 6,900 laptops among students of Balochistan under Prime Minister Laptop scheme.

The students have been enrolled in different universities and

Technical Colleges across the country, said a report of Higher

Education Commission.

Under PM Laptop Scheme, students of any income, class, area have equal opportunity to win laptop based on meeting eligibility criteria and achieving academic excellence.

However, exceptional interest of students from Balochistan

have been observed and more than six thousands laptops have been already been distrusted to students of Balochistan, said HEC report.

HEC report also relieved that students having domicile but

studied in institutions located outside Balochistan are eligible for all HEC scholarships schemes.

However except project titled ‘An initiative of the Aghaz-e-

Haqooq-e-Balochistan package scholarships for indigenous and Overseas,’ there is condition that candidates must have two certificates,degree form local institution of Balochistan, report said.