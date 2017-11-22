Gwadar to soon have uninterrupted water and power supply: Ahsan Iqbal

GWADAR, Nov 22 (APP):Federal government will ensure uninterrupted water and power supply for Gwadar in next few months, Minister for Planning and Development, Dr Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday said.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of East Bay Expressway project, he said the problems faced by the residents of the port city, with regard to essential facilities will be solved on emergency basis.

“We have to make Gwadar as modern and developed as the port cities of Singapore and Hong Kong,” Ahsan Iqbal said, who also holds the portfolio of Interior Minister.

He said the government strongly believes in inclusive development and therefore will ensure that inhabitants of the city and its surrounding areas are also involved in the process of development and progress.

“Federal Government has therefore made special allocation to grant scholarships to 50 outstanding students of the area and send them abroad for higher education,” he said mentioning that identified number of local youth will soon be sent to China to learn Chinese language.

The Minister for Planning and Development said foundation of

Gwadar University has already been laid and the federal government has earmarked a sum of Rs. one billion for it.

A general hospital is also under construction here, added the

federal minister.

He said the vision of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif to turn Pakistan into an Asian Tiger and Balochistan a Tiger of

Pakistan is in process of being materialized.

“The initiative taken by the leader in 2013 is fast turning into

an exemplary reality,” he said.

He said China is a sincere and time tested friend of Pakistan and

that the mutual confidence enjoyed by the two countries has resulted

in great achievements.

“Can we ever forget the situation in Gwadar and also in other

parts of the country a few years ago,” he enquired reminding that long

hours of load shedding and law and order situation are now the forgotten past.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said all provinces are on single platform

with regard to CPEC as its relevance and benefit is equally felt by all.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing on the occasion said the

friendship between the countries has to exist forever and that CPEC

as well as Gwadar Port have connected the two with many other parts

of the world.