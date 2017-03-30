Govt’s efforts in eradicating load shedding lauded by 69pc people: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Gallup and Gilani carried out a Gilani

Research Foundation Survey according to which 69 percent Pakistanis said that the government is making serious efforts to solve the energy crisis in the country.

sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked about the ratio and “Some 69 % people believe that the current federal government is genuinely trying to solve the energy crisis persisting in the country.

that the government is making serious efforts to solve the energy crisis, while 31 percent sopke average on the issue which is not worth considering .