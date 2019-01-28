Govt’s economic policies help boost exports: Dawood

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said exports of the country were being increased due to economic policies of the incumbent government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 5th Pakistan Mega Leather Show organised by the manufacturers of leather products here at Expo Centre, he said the imports of the country had been decreased.

“Benefits of devaluation of the currency has been kicked off and export has been increased,” he added.

He said that leather industry was an important business sector of the country which had great share in the export.