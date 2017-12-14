Govt ready to address genuine concerns of small traders: Haroon

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan Thursday said that the government was ready to work with the small traders to

address their genuine concerns and asked them to forward their proposals and recommendations for consideration prior to the upcoming federal budget.

“We believe the small businesses have a prime role in keeping the economy on track and facilitating and providing them a business-friendly environment is government’s top

priority,” he said while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries at the FBR House.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tariq Mahmood Pasha and Members were also present in the meeting which was attended among others by Chamber President Qazi Muhammad Ilyas, Sr Vice-President Syed Imran Bukhari, Vice-President Talat Abbasi, Vice President Wajida Syed as well as Kashif Chaudary, President of All Pakistan Taajar

Ittehad.

Khan said the government had always valued the business community and their contribution towards economic development of the country.

“It was with this in mind that we introduced in 2015 a Voluntary Tax Compliance Scheme whereby we accepted

demands of the small businessmen and traders they had set as a prerequisite to

become part of the tax system,” he said, adding that despite the best efforts

of the government, traders failed to benefit from that scheme.

Responding to the queries and concerns of the traders, Haroon

Akhtar said the imposition of withholding tax on bank transactions was actually

an advance tax adjustable at the time of filing of Income Tax returns.

“The government does not want to burden

the existing taxpayers and all our energies are focused on broadening the tax

base,” he said.

Speaking on the

occasion, Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha said a minimum deterrence was necessary

for FBR to perform its function of revenue generation in an efficient manner.

However, he said he had issued

instructions to all field formations of FBR to treat the tax payers with utmost

respect.