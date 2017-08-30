ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister of State for Power Chaudhry
Abid Sher Ali has said that whole census process was completed on
merit and federal government endorses it.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, the minister
said that all figures of the census were accurate and the government
has fulfilled its responsibilities in this regard.
He said that personals of armed forces were also involved in
the process of census adding that no one should make it
controversial and must respect national institutions.
The minister rejected all allegations regarding census 2107
leveled by the opposition and said the government has completed
whole process transparently and as per merit.
Govt completes census process on merit: Abid Sher Ali
ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister of State for Power Chaudhry