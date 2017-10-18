Four Maj Generals promoted to Lieutenant General rank

RAWALPINDI, Oct 18 (APP):Four Major Generals Wednesday were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Those promoted include Major General Majid Ehsan, Major General Aamir Abbasi, Major General Abdullah Dogar and

Major General Hamood uz Zaman, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

Major General Majid Ehsan after promotion as Lieutenant General have been posted as President National Defence University, while Major General Abdullah Dogar after promotion as Lieutenant General have been appointed Corps Commander Multan, the ISPR statement added.