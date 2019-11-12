Footwear exports increases 26.30 %

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Footwear exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 26.30% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, Footwear worth $37,062 million was exported as compared to the exports of $29,344 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Footwear increased by 21.99%, about 2,219 TH.Pairs of Leather Footwear valuing $31,961million exported as compared to the 1,573 TH.DOZ worth $26,200 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 1,690 TH. pairs of Other Footwear worth $5,070 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 950 TH.pairs valuing $3,111 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Canvas Footwear exports of the country recorded negative growth of 6.06%.

Canvas Footwear worth $31 million was exported as compared to the exports of $33 million of same period of last year.