ECP to start enlistment campaign of missing women voters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would start a campaign to enlist women voters in the electoral rolls from earlier next week aiming to ensure the enlisting of maximum number of women voters before the year 2018 polls.

According to ECP spokesman, the campaign would continue till April 2018. The main target areas would be country’s 79 districts where most of the women have not been registered as voter. Even they do not possess Computerized National Cards (CNICs).

ECP has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to get the cooperation civil society organizations, public representatives, notables of the relevant areas and above all religious leaders.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza would inaugurate the campaign from December 4. The campaign would continue till April 2018. A team of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would present in the ECP office to facilitate the process.

He said the ECP will ensure registration of all eligible women as voters in the electoral rolls before 2018 general elections.