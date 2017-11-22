Democratic govt abolishes amendent of dictator:Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said constitutional amendment of dictator’s regime had been abolished by the parliament of democratic government.

The amendment was made during Musharraf’s era to bar Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed from the politics, he said talking to PTV.

Same amendment was also included in the constitution during the era of Field Marshal Ayub Khan which later was ousted by Zulfiqar Bhutto, he said.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) deviated from ideology of Zulfiqar Bhutto by presenting amendment bill in the National Assembly which was once abolished by Bhutto Shaheed.

The minister said that amendment bill had been passing through all due phases and had already been passed by the National Assembly.

He said Nawaz Sharif was supreme leader of the PML-N and presence of its MNAs in the NA session proved that there was no rift in the party.

He said no corruption was proved against former prime minister and he was disqualified on having a Iqama.Despite having reservations, Nawaz Sharif implemented decision of the Supreme Court, he added.

To a question, he said the government was making all out efforts to peacefully end protestors’ sit-in at Faizabad.