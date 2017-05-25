Dar approves immediate disbursement of one month’s salary to PSM employees

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar as Chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)

has given anticipatory approval for immediate disbursement of one

month’s salary to employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The minister issued the directive to pay the salary before

advent of Ramazan, said a press issued here.

The decision, he said, had been taken on compassionate grounds

and to facilitate the employees of PSM in the holy month of Ramazan.

The matter will be put up at next meeting of ECC, seeking

regularization of the approval.