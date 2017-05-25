Dar approves immediate disbursement of one month’s salary to PSM employees

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar as Chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)
has given anticipatory approval for immediate disbursement of one
month’s salary to employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).
The minister issued the directive to pay the salary before
advent of Ramazan, said a press issued here.
The decision, he said, had been taken on compassionate grounds
and to facilitate the employees of PSM in the holy month of Ramazan.
The matter will be put up at next meeting of ECC, seeking
regularization of the approval.
