CPEC to set new strategic doctrine: President

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in view of its regional and global impact would necessitate a new strategic doctrine.

Addressing at the graduation ceremony of National Security and War Course 2017 here at the National Defence University (NDU), the President said the vision of ‘One Belt, One Road’ had laid the foundation of far-reaching changes at global scenario.

President Mamnoon said the objective of Pakistan’s creation was promotion of peace and stability in the world.

He mentioned that wars and other circumstances disrupted the achievement of national goals and emphasized that terrorism was one of the major challenges.

However, he said, the resilience of nation and the national institutions helped overcome these challenges successfully.

He said Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad would ensure stability and make Pakistan a citadel of peace.

The President lauded the NDU for its contribution as a think-tank in defence and strategic matters and its positive role in capacity-building of military and civilian leadership.

He said the participation of military officials from friendly countries in the National Security and War Course would prove beneficial for relations among the nations.

The President congratulated the graduates and urged upon them to

professionally handle intricate and complex matters concerning national security.

He also gave away certificates among the course participants.

Earlier, President NDU Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar in his welcome address said NDU had established itself as a premier seat of learning especially in strategic and defence studies.

He said the focus of the Course was to enable the members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’ and warrant a comprehensive national response through a ‘whole-nation’ approach.

The 46-week-long National Security and War Course comprised select

participants from the country’s armed forces and 44 military members from 26

friendly countries. During the first six months of the Course, 27 members from civil services of Pakistan and two military representatives from Untied States also joined.