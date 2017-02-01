COAS visits Sialkot, recalls days of his commission as 2nd Lt

RAWALPINDI Feb 01 (APP): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited 16 Baloch Regiment at Sialkot

Cantonment, where he was commissioned as Second Lt. Both, the COAS and his father have commanded this Battalion, Inter Services Public Relations here stated.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the day with serving and

retired soldiers and war veterans of the battalion who felt proud to see an officer of their Battalion as the COAS.

Recollecting the memories, the COAS said that a unit is

grooming place for soldiers as well as officers who undertake the challenges of professional life together.

“Taking inspiration from war veterans and their spirit of

sacrifices, Pakistan Army has always measured up to the challenges and expectations of our nation” he said.

Earlier, on arrival at Sialkot, the COAS was received by

Corps Commander, Lt Gen Ikram Ul Haque.