COAS inaugurates Road Ghallanai in Mohmand Agency

RAWALPINDI, Sep 27 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa Wednesday inaugurated Road Ghallanai – Mohmand Gat including 751 M of Nahakki tunnel, Mohmand Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS thanked local tribesmen for their

great support to Pakistan army in getting rid of terrorists, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Army Chief said the development projects were the actual prong

towards achieving enduring peace and stability.

Tribal elders thanked the COAS for provision of security and ongoing

development projects.

Governor KP Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Commander Peshawar Corps and

Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were also present on the occasion.

The phase one of 14 kilometers road out of the total 41 kilometers

length had been completed, while work on the remaining portion was in progress. The completed project besides facilitating locals and inter-agency travelers was a potential trade route with Afghanistan through Nawa pass. The project was undertaken by FWO. The COAS appreciated professional undertaking and quality of work done by FWO.