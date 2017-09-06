CM GB inquires health of Kulsoom Nawaz

ASTORE, Sept 6 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has made a telephonic call to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to inquire health of his ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed for her speedy recovery.

He also felicitated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Eidul Azha, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister directed the CM GB to continue

PML-N development agenda in GB and expedite work on developmental projects in the province.

Nawaz Sharif said the federal government would be urged to fully cooperate with the GB government for speedy development besides bringing further improvement in the lives of people.

The CM on behalf of GB people expressed best wishes for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed for her speedy recovery.

He said the entire nation was praying for early recovery of Begum Kulsoom who was being treated in London due to throat cancer.