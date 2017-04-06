China’s inking nuclear power training protocol with Kenya, big step to export nuclear equipment

BEIJING, April 6 (APP): China General Nuclear Power

Corporation (CGN) has inked protocols on nuclear power

training with Kenya, a big step for China to export

technologies and equipment in the overseas market.

The Chinese experts said that maintaining high safety

standards in the local market would be a big concern,

according to a report published by Global Times on

Thursday.

“The cooperation and confidential protocols signed

with Kenya have set the precondition for further cooperation

on technology and commerce, and it is important for the Hualong

One reactor design to step into Africa.

It is also a move for China to export a complete set of

technologies and programme on nuclear power,” CGN sources

were quoted as saying.

The Hualong One reactor, a domestically developed

third-generation reactor design, was jointly designed

by two nuclear power giants, CGN and China National

Nuclear Corporation. It passed inspection by a national

expert panel in August 2014.

Hualong One reactors are fully compliant with all

safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy

Agency, making them suitable to be sold outside of China.

More than 20 countries, including Britain, Argentina,

Egypt and Pakistan, have signed agreements with China

to adopt Hualong One technology.

“The low cost and high safety of China’s nuclear-power

programmes makes them popular in many developing countries

where infrastructures are incomplete and the cost to use

other energy is high,” Han Xiaoping, an analyst at

energy website commented.

Although China’s technology has reached a high standard,

safety is still a concern when nuclear power programmes are

launched overseas.

“Social security in some countries may not be as stable

as that in China, which could affect the operation of

nuclear power plants,” said Han, noting that China could

launch bases in places as requested by local governments,

in an effort to ensure the safe operation of facilities,

as well as to train local staffers.

This is not the first time that China’s nuclear power

cooperation has appeared in the overseas market.

He Yu, Board Chairman of CGN said that the group has

signed a series of protocols with Electricity of France

EDF and the UK government and the Hualong One reactor

design would be able to enter the UK once it passes

the Generic Design Assessment process.

A Chinese newspaper commented, “exporting a nuclear

power plant is equal to exporting 1 million cars” and

the nuclear power programme has become “another business

card for China’s high-end manufacturing industry” after

high-speed trains.

“China will be a major player in the nuclear power

market, since there are few countries running the

business presently and programmes in this field are

capital intensive and involve complicated technologies,”

said Lin Boqiang, director of China Center for Energy

Economics Research at Xiamen University.