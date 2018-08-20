Cabinet decides to ensure austerity, vigorously pursue accountability process

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Monday decided to ensure austerity, vigorously proceed accountability process and put the names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Exit Control List (ECL).

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, while briefing media after the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan

He said the cabinet putting the names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on ECL issued directives to the Law Ministry to take steps for bringing absconding former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz to Pakistan to face court trials.

He said that Evenfield property was in fact owned by the people of Pakistan and Law Ministry had been advised

to approach the British government for bringing the looted money back.

Fawad Chaudhry said it had been decided that the process of accountability would be started from the prime minister and the cabinet members for which they would again declare their assets before the people of Pakistan.

The minister said the cabinet had withdrawn medical facility for ministers and members of the parliament abroad and approval had been given for auction of about 88 luxury vehicles of the Prime Minister House.

He said two committees had been formed to review heritage and general property of the state in order to make them beneficial for the common people.

He said that the committee headed by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood would decide the use of historical buildings while the other committee led by Finance Minister Asad Umar would approve measures for use of general government property.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the provinces would also be issued directives in that regard. At the outset the cabinet

greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Hajj and strongly condemned the new series of sacrilegious sketches in Holland and issued directives to foreign minister to summon its ambassador and lodge strong protest, he said.

He said that the foreign minister was also asked to approach the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as this matter was hurting the sentiments of the entire Muslim world. These sketches were also in violation of the

European Union laws which considered all the religions respectable.

The minister said that the employees of the Prime Minister House would not be terminated from their services, rather they would be transferred to other departments.

He said that foreign trips of the ministers would be curtailed and the prime minister had no intention to visit any country in coming few months. Fawad said that the Water Ministry had been asked to present a report on Bhasha and other dams.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry said that renowned lawyer Shahzad Akbar had been appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, who would supervise the process of repatriation of looted money. He said that the budget of the Prime Minister House worth Rs 650 million was reflected in the budget and Nawaz Sharif’s claim of pay from personal pocket was contrary to facts.

He said that the PTI candidate for presidency Arif Alvi was a strong candidate as the party had formed governments in two provinces, while it was in coalition with other parties in Balochistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said that he had issued directives to the PTV to give ample coverage to opposition parties as the PTI had the habit of tolerating criticism.

To another question he said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi would represent Pakistan at the next session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that rights of the working journalists would be protected, though the government would not interfere with the market forces.

He said that those holding government offices would not be allowed to do personal businesses and a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-like law would be introduced at the centre as well.

He said that the foreign missions would be directed to help Pakistanis abroad and if someone failed to do so he would be recalled.

About relations with India, he said that the apt government would follow the policy of government-to-government and not person-specific policy of the past.

To a question, he said that capacity building and revamping of Information Ministry would be done and the neglected Information Group would be given its rights in future.

Also present at the meeting were PTI chief whip Amir Dogar and MNA Farrukh Habib.