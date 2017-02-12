Australian diplomat lauds EFP role in women empowerment

KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP): The efforts of Employers’ Federation
of Pakistan (EFP) in promoting a collaborative approach between
employers and workers’ leadership to maintain industrial peace
is highly appreciative, said Australian High Commissioner Margaret
Adamson here.
The Australian diplomat, in a meeting with Majyd Aziz, President
EFP, at the EFP office, also commended EFP for its focus on social programs, especially the exemplary role in women empowerment, an official of EFP said here on Sunday.
Margaret Adamson said that she was pleased with its advocacy of
a modern employer landscape that envisages equal opportunity, equal pay, and flexible working conditions for women.
The Australian diplomat promised that arrangements could be made
with EFP to develop training programs to encourage more women participation in the economic progress of Pakistan.
She also informed about various approaches and processes in
Australia to better relationship between employers and workers.
Earlier, Majyd Aziz briefed her on the role of EFP and stated
that under its umbrella, the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan, the Workers Employers Bilateral Council of Pakistan, the Skill Development Councils, and various training programs are fully functional.
He added that under a three year strategy, EFP will also strive
for more advocacy and lobbying for revamping obsolete laws on industrial relations, labour welfare and labour standards.
Ahsanullah Khan, President UN Global Compact Network Pakistan,
highlighted the rationale for this concept in Pakistan and enumerated various initiatives undertaken in the last ten years.
He stressed the need for more projects with Australian organisations
through the support of the High Commission.
Mahvish Siddiqui, Vice President of GCNP, presented few case
studies of women empowerment and the steps taken by enlightened companies in promoting as well as facilitating women.
Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Secretary General EFP and GCNP, traced
the history of this initiative and informed that more than 150 Pakistani companies have signed up and have or are adopting the ‘Ten Principles of Global Compact’.
The Australian High Commissioner was accompanied by Marek Krol
and Hugh Boylan. A memento was also presented to her by EFP.
Australian diplomat lauds EFP role in women empowerment
KARACHI, Feb 12 (APP): The efforts of Employers’ Federation