Ashfaq clinches CNS Open Golf Championship title

KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP): Muhammad Ashfaq clinched the CNS Golf

Championship title whereas Shabbir Iqbal was runner up in the

professionals’ category.

A Pakistan Navy statement here on Sunday said that the closing

and prize distribution ceremony of 22nd Chief of The Naval Staff Open

Golf Championship 2017 was held at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief

guest on the occasion.

The four-day long championship was held from August 17 to 20 and

the event was open to various categories.

The categories in the championship included 36 holes each for

caddies, semi professionals, senior professionals and junior

professionals. 18 holes matches were played for seniors and ladies, 9

holes for veterans and 72 holes each for Professionals and Amateurs.

With prize money of Rs. 7 million, the event continues to be

the highest prize money golf event of Pakistan. The prize purse

included Rs. 0.5 million for the match of KGC caddies and semi

professionals preceding the main event.

The richest-ever golf event of the country attracted more than

600 golfers from across the nation and featured the cream of national

golf, in all categories.

Commending the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy, KGC staff and

the organizers for seamless conduct of the championship, Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah said that the successful conduct of the 22nd CNS

Golf Championship is the manifestation of highest level of patronage

enjoyed by this game.

The Naval Chief also said that golf undoubtedly is a fast

emerging game for all ages in Pakistan and Pakistan Navy takes pride

in organizing a golf championship of this stature every year.

The chief guest appreciated the participants of 22nd CNS Golf

Championship for providing excellent entertainment to the golf

enthusiasts in Pakistan and congratulated the winners for their

remarkable success.

He also paid special gratitude to the sponsors and media for

their support to the game of Golf and Pakistan Navy’s efforts to

promote sports in the country.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from

Armed forces of Pakistan, civil organizations and Golfers of the

country.

According to the organizers, the detailed result of the 22nd CNS

open Golf Championship were:

S.NO CATEGORY WINNER RUNNER UP

1 Professionals Muhammad Ashfaq Shabbir Iqbal

2 Senior Professionals Javed Inayat Imdad Hussain

3 Junior Professionals Zeeshan Khan Minhaj Maqsood

4 Amateurs (Gross) Ahmed Baig M Sharif

5 Amateurs (Net) Capt Imran Rana Khalid Mehmood

6 Seniors (Gross) Sohail K Rana Brig Nayyar Afzal

7 Seniors (Net) Dr Imran Ghayoor Rehan Mirza

8 Ladies (Gross) Humera Khalid Cho Young Me

9 Ladies (Net) Suneyah Osama Farah Waseem

10 Junior Class A (Gross) Waleed Chachar Luca Guidi

11 Junior Class A (Net) Hamza Gheewala Hamza Kahlon

12 Junior Class B (Gross) Yashal Shah –

13 Junior Class B (Net) Omar Intesar –