‘ArtAid’ to put art works for online auction to collect funds for Covid-19 affectees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):”ArtAid” will put art works for online auction both for funds as well as barter for supplies to provide much needed assistance for the affected low income families in the testing time.

Renowned artist Jamal Shah said “ArtAid” was launched in 2005 as a platform to support the earthquake affected people and held the historic Marathon Live Art Auction in collaboration with PTV.

He said that it was time for them to engage all their supporting network in order to reach out to the needy such as the daily wagers and other downtrodden communities exposed to Covid-19 onslaught.

“ArtAid” will collect necessities such as grocery items, tea, cooking oil, sugar, medicines, dettol and soap or detergents.

“ArtAid will also collect funds or supplies through online music concerts. “You are requested to send your support to 217- B, Margalla Road, F-10/3, Islamabad,” he said.

He said that they also need volunteers to help them and plan to employ a few jobless young youth for delivery of support packages to the needy families, as Covid-19 is not a fictitious scare, but a reality which has shaken the entire world and our beloved motherland particularly is facing the biggest challenge of its history.