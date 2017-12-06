Art act as an agent of Change: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah Wednesday said that art and culture helps appreciate diversity, respect fellow human beings and act as an agent of change.

He stated this while speaking here at 20th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC 2017) organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Speaking at session on ‘Art as Resistance against Political Tyranny in South Asia’, renowned artist and actor Jamal Shah said “art has the ability of making a person aware about his surroundings. He highlighted the importance of art and culture as resistance against political tyranny in South Asia.

In her remarks, renowned poetess KIshwar Naheed recalled the different periods of struggle against injustices and inequalities.

Ms Shireen Najeeb spoke about the power of art and how Iqbal’s poetry gave the idea of Pakistan and its creation.

Harris Khalique said: “art cannot bring any revolution in the world; only political process can do that. The relationship between a writer and a journalist and a laborer has weakened.”

Atta Khan said that the only ray of hope for a society is art as it is an expression of human creative skills and imagination. Art is a medium to combat any kind of tyranny, headed.

The conference was organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has announced its 20th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC 2017). This conference under the theme ‘Seventy Years of Development: The Way Forward’, will run from 5-7 December 2017 here in Hotel Marriott Islamabad and expected the participation of a large number of experts in different sectors both from Pakistan and abroad. The conference would focus upon on learning from experts from Pakistan and abroad on what worked, what did not work and what may work to attain Sustainable Development Goals in future for South Asia and beyond.