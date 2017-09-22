Analysts hail PM for projecting Pakistan’s viewpoint on national and regional issues

KARACHI, Sep. 22 (APP)- Academicians and analysts here on Friday

appreciated Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for projecting Pakistan’s stance on burning regional issues especially on Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Talking to APP Friday they said a clear message was communicated

to the leaders from across the globe that Pakistan can neither be made

a scapegoat in context of Afghan conflict nor be compelled to

compromise its genuine concerns related to its dispute with India.

Prof. Talat Wizarat Head of Center for Policy and Area Studies

Department, Institute of Business Management, Karachi said it was

after a long time that government has taken a firm stance about

Kashmir.

“United Nations must extend priority to investigate Indian

atrocities in Kashmir and it results be shared with all UN members,”

said Dr. Talat also the former head of International Relations

Department, Karachi University.

To a query, she said UN resolutions may not be obligatory but do

hold a strong value in the present day of growing consciousness for

human rights among the international community.

“World opinion in itself is important for every state

particularly those aspiring to emerge as powers of any category,”

commented the researcher.

Dr. Talat Wizarat said it was also a matter of immense

satisfaction for the entire Pakistani nation to see that both civilian and military leadership were committed to ensure that Afghan war is not fought on Pakistan’s soil.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan should not allow their territories to

be used against each other,” she said emphasizing the fact that

Pakistan has taken series of measures including indiscriminate action

against elements involved in terrorism related activities.

The onus, she said was now on Afghanistan not to shield non-state

actors as well as countries keen to conduct clandestine operation in

Pakistan.

“Their motive is not only to create chaos in general but also to

disrupt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects underway in Pakistan,” said the researcher.

Mentioning that Afghan government does not hold control over

major parts of its country, Dr.Talat said peace can be established in

Afghanistan once all stakeholders are taken on board.

Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabbasum particularly appreciated suggestion

forwarded by the Prime Minister for UN’s special envoy to settle disputes

between the two neighboring countries.

“The submission aptly raised is very timely since stability in

the region is closely linked to normalcy of relations between Pakistan

and India,” said the senior faculty member of I.R. Department, Karachi

University.

Acknowledging that Kashmir issue had been raised in a very

articulate manner by Pakistan, after quite some time, she said this

has also dispelled impression among many about any change in the

country’s policy towards the disputed state.

“In-fact the message has been adequately communicated that

Pakistan firmly believes in policy of non intervention,” said the

analyst.

This, she said PM the same time ensured that Pakistan’s keenness

for regional peace may not be construed as gesture of submissiveness

and drew world attention towards the plight of the people of the

Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Tabbasum said efforts made by the country towards the cause of

regional peace be it in context of India or Afghanistan were

highlighted with all sincerity of purpose and one can hope due

reciprocity from the concerned states in particular and world in

general.

“The statement that Pakistan will not allow Afghan war to be

fought on Pakistan soil is meant for all international players,” she

said mentioning that powers with no direct stakes in the region must

review their approach towards Pakistan.

Senior economist, Prof. Dr. Shahida Wiazarat Khan said Prime

Minister through his speech at UN managed to put India on defensive as

facts were raised that could not be denied in the present era of

technology.

“It was definitely a good statement and the message was clear

that Pakistan takes very seriously all matters related to its

security,” she said.

Dr. Shahida was also of the opinion that PM’s speech paved fresh

avenues for the country as world was reminded to realize series of

sacrifices rendered by Pakistan.

“This is now needed to be reciprocated by other countries through

stringent measures against rogue and radical elements in their folds,”

Dr. Wizarat Khan said.