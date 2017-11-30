Ambassador Aizaz meets Senator Jeff

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry met Senator Jeff Merkley (Democrat-Oregon) on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Senator Merkley serves on the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees, said a press release issued here from Washington DC.

Ambassador Chaudhry gave Senator Merkley an overview of Pakistan-U.S. relations. He informed the Senator that Pakistan had made great strides in the fight against terrorism by driving out militant groups from the country.

As a result, terrorist incidents had shown a marked decline in recent times. Meanwhile, an improved security environment and economic stabilization were driving foreign investors’ interest in the country.

Highlighting Pakistan’s perspective on the new U.S. strategy for South Asia, the Ambassador said Pakistan wanted to work

with the United States to bring peace to Afghanistan since Pakistan’s economic and security gains were at risk from continued instability in Afghanistan. A comprehensive political process was required to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan

Senator Merkley appreciated Ambassador Chaudhry’s briefing.

He agreed with the Ambassador on the need for Pakistan and the United States to work together in the bilateral domain,

and for bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.