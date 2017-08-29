MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime
Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan along with Minister Health
Dr. Najeeb Naqi Tuesday led a walk organized by Health department
to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures
to prevent dengue fever.
The walk started from upper Ada, middle of the city, and culminated
at old civil secretariat after marching on different roads. The AJK Prime Minister and Minister for Health distributed pamphlets among people
about precautionary measures.
The walk was largely attended by citizens, members of civil
societies, officials of health departments, media persons
and civil society.
AJK PM leads awareness walk against dengue
MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime