8 teams qualifies for quarter finals

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): A total of eight teams have qualified for

quarter finals of the Pak-China Friendship Under-18 Football Championship.

The teams include Quaid-e-Azam, Mehran, Bolan, Youngster, Jammu

Kashmir, PTCL Youth, Highlander Academy and Rover Club.

General Secretary, Islamabad Football Association (IFA), Syed Sharafat

Hussain Bukhari said 16 teams took part in the pre quarter final phase.

He said the 4-members selection committee would be selecting

players for IFA team who showed good performance during the tournament.

He said 35 players will be selected for training camp and the

selected IFA team will take part in Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament in August this year.

The 4-members selection committee compromise Chairman Muhammad Zaman

and members Syed Zakir Naqvi, Muhammad Yamin and Raja Masood.

In the last pre quarter final match, Rover Club beat Islamabad Club by

2-0 goal. Two teams fought well at the end of the first half.

Basharat scored two goals for Rover Club in 4th and 31st minutes of

the 2nd half. Rover Club will meet with Highlander in the 4th and last quarter final match on May 22.

Quaid-e-Azam Club will meet Mehran Club in the 2nd quarter final match

on Friday at T&T Ground.