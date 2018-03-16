Unprecedented increase in Indian violations at LoC, working boundary: Dr.Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Spokesman to the Foreign Office (FO) Dr. Muhammad Faisal Friday said there was unprecedented increase in Indian violations at Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary.

Incidents of harassing Pakistani diplomatic officials and family of deputy high commissioner in India was not an ordinary thing, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said families of diplomats in any country were not harassed even during war times as they were considered guests of the country.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal said, India seemed to be confused after the arrest of its spy K.Jhadav in Pakistan.

To a question, he said Pakistan’s high commissioner in India had been recalled to consult the current situation.