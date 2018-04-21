LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):Film ‘Shor Sharaba’ of producer
Sohail Khan and director Husnain Hyderabad Wala will be
released on April 27 in Pakistan and Dubai at the same time.
Producer Sohail Khan told APP here on Saturday that the
film team did a lot of hard work pre or post-production
period to make it a great success.
Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was released on
Saturday and the premiere will be held before two days of
the release of the film.
‘Shor Sharaba’ to be released on April 27
LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):Film ‘Shor Sharaba’ of producer