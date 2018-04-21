‘Shor Sharaba’ to be released on April 27

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):Film ‘Shor Sharaba’ of producer

Sohail Khan and director Husnain Hyderabad Wala will be

released on April 27 in Pakistan and Dubai at the same time.

Producer Sohail Khan told APP here on Saturday that the

film team did a lot of hard work pre or post-production

period to make it a great success.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was released on

Saturday and the premiere will be held before two days of

the release of the film.